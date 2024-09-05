Did you know? Janhvi Kapoor shot for ‘Daavudi’ JUST three days after being discharged from the hospital!

Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely radiant in the newly released song ‘Daavudi’ from the highly anticipated film ‘Devara’, where she stars alongside the charismatic Jr NTR. In this energetic track, Janhvi showcases her incredible dance prowess, effortlessly executing complex choreography with a level of dynamism and precision that is truly captivating. Her movements are technically impressive and brimming with energy, ensuring that she is the undeniable highlight of the performance. The chemistry between her and Jr NTR amplifies the overall appeal, making ‘Daavudi’ a must-watch for dance and music enthusiasts alike.

Beyond her striking beauty and flawless execution, Janhvi’s dedication to her craft shines brightly in this performance. As per reports, a few months back it was reported that Janhvi was hospitalized for food poisoning but, Janhvi’s commitment to her art is exemplified by her swift return to work. Just three days after being discharged from the hospital, she was back on set, diving into the rigorous demands of the “Daavudi” shoot. This remarkable feat underscores her resilience and passion for her profession. As per recent reports it was noted, “Janhvi Kapoor shot for the song ‘Daavudi’, just three days after being discharged from the hospital. Her energy & dedication shines throughout the song as fans and audiences pour in praises for her transformation into a mass heroine for her first ever big commercial pan India film!”

In ‘Daavudi’, Janhvi Kapoor draws us with the mystical allure that she has to herself as she proves that she is of talent and energy. Her performance not only highlights her exceptional dance skills but also reinforces her as a star to watch out for in this year! As she continues to shine, it’s clear that Janhvi is setting new standards for both beauty and performance in the industry.