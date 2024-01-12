Diving into the details: How Director Sarvesh Mewara Cultivated Authenticity in Our Fighter Pilot Film

Director Sarvesh Mewara spearheaded a meticulous journey toward realism in portrayal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) world. Collaborating closely with IAF consultant Abhijit Gokhale, their partnership evolved from professional interaction to a genuine friendship. Embracing Gokhale’s insights, the team’s approach involved immersive sessions, refining dialogues, and meticulously integrating genuine call signs and terminology. Sarvesh emphasized the need for authenticity without compromising the film’s cinematic essence.

“In crafting our film, authenticity was pivotal. It was a dramatic process, acknowledging that while we aimed for cinematic brilliance, staying true to the real-world dynamics of the Indian Air Force was crucial,” said Sarvesh Mewara. The director’s philosophy encompassed an open-door policy, welcoming contributions from every corner. “Once the script is in place, every perspective matters. While the vision is mine, incorporating valuable inputs from technicians, the cameraman, production designers, sound recorders, and especially the music director, Shashwat Sachdeva, added layers to our creation,” shared Mewara.

The commitment to realism resonated deeply with lead actress Kangana Ranaut. “Understanding the intricacies of the equipment, aircraft, and the distinctiveness among them demanded meticulous precision. We were guided by a real Air Force pilot, Mr. Gokhale, yet achieving accuracy in portraying the diverse aircraft and military dynamics was a spectacular endeavour,” affirmed Ranaut.

The film not only depicted the technicalities of aerial combat but also showcased the dedication and collaborative spirit of the entire team during filming and post-production. Sarvesh Mewara’s vision, combined with the collective effort of the entire cast and crew, brought forth a captivating narrative that honoured the valour and authenticity of the Indian Air Force.

