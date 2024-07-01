Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting again for ‘The Buckingham Murders’ after the phenomenal success of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’!

Ektaa R Kapoor and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan are set to redefine entertainment with ‘The Buckingham Murders’. Having already made waves with ‘Veere Di Wedding’ in 2018 and ‘Crew’ in 2024, their upcoming collaboration in 2024 with the film promises to be equally captivating and its indeed the next big thing to look out for, coming from the best pair of this producer and actor duo.

With ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’, the duo delivered powerful entertainment featuring strong female characters. These films not only carved a place in the audience’s hearts but also proved to be commercial blockbusters. They touched upon different engaging subjects that were immensely loved by the audience.

Their track record shows that whenever this producer-actor duo comes together, they deliver a superhit film. They are indeed the go-to pair for an enthralling entertainment package. Now, following the success of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’, anticipation is high for what Ektaa and Kareena will bring to the table with ‘The Buckingham Murders’.

Starring an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ will be released in cinemas on 13th September 2024.