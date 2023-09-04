Ektaa R Kapoor's and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 collection figures jump on the second Sunday: Total collection stands at 86.16 Cr. at the box office

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has continued to perform exceptionally well at the box office since its release. The film had a stupendous performance during the past days and has continued to attract large audiences, collecting 8.1 Cr on the second Sunday. After its impressive performance on Friday, it was expected to have a phenomenal second weekend. At this rate, it may enter the 100 Crore Club this week. The film has received strong word of mouth from the very first day and has been praised for its entertainment factor, captivating the attention of the cinema halls. It is still attracting masses in large numbers, ensuring a healthy run ahead.

Dream Girl 2 has proven to be a hit at the box office, with impressive numbers over both weekends and weekdays. The film earned 10.69 crores on its opening day, and has continued its success with collections of 14.02 Cr. on day 2 (Saturday), 16 Cr. on day 3 (Sunday), 5.42 Cr. on day 4 (Monday), 5.87 Cr. on day 5 (Tuesday), 7.50 Cr. on day 6 (Wednesday), 7.50 Cr. on day 7 (Thursday), 4.70 Cr. on day 8 (Friday), 6.36 Cr. on day 9 (Saturday), and 8.1 Cr. on day 10 (Sunday). This has solidified Dream Girl 2’s position as a dominant force in the box office, and is yet another achievement for Ektaa R Kapoor, who consistently pushes boundaries to deliver successful and engaging content.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s career took a transformative turn with his performance in Dream Girl 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film pushed him to the limits of the industry, showing his acting prowess and box office potential. Thanks to the film’s success, Ayushmann Khurrana earned the biggest box office opening of his career, making it a turning point in his career.

Balaji Telefilms produced Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film features a talented cast of actors including Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. It was released in cinemas on August 25th, 2023.