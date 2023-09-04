Movies | Releases

Ektaa R Kapoor's and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 collection figures jump on the second Sunday: Total collection stands at 86.16 Cr. at the box office

Ekta Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Dream Girl 2' earns 86.16 Cr. on second Sunday. Check out more details.

Author: IWMBuzz
04 Sep,2023 12:23:33
Ektaa R Kapoor's and Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 collection figures jump on the second Sunday: Total collection stands at 86.16 Cr. at the box office 848455

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has continued to perform exceptionally well at the box office since its release. The film had a stupendous performance during the past days and has continued to attract large audiences, collecting 8.1 Cr on the second Sunday. After its impressive performance on Friday, it was expected to have a phenomenal second weekend. At this rate, it may enter the 100 Crore Club this week. The film has received strong word of mouth from the very first day and has been praised for its entertainment factor, captivating the attention of the cinema halls. It is still attracting masses in large numbers, ensuring a healthy run ahead.

Dream Girl 2 has proven to be a hit at the box office, with impressive numbers over both weekends and weekdays. The film earned 10.69 crores on its opening day, and has continued its success with collections of 14.02 Cr. on day 2 (Saturday), 16 Cr. on day 3 (Sunday), 5.42 Cr. on day 4 (Monday), 5.87 Cr. on day 5 (Tuesday), 7.50 Cr. on day 6 (Wednesday), 7.50 Cr. on day 7 (Thursday), 4.70 Cr. on day 8 (Friday), 6.36 Cr. on day 9 (Saturday), and 8.1 Cr. on day 10 (Sunday). This has solidified Dream Girl 2’s position as a dominant force in the box office, and is yet another achievement for Ektaa R Kapoor, who consistently pushes boundaries to deliver successful and engaging content.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s career took a transformative turn with his performance in Dream Girl 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film pushed him to the limits of the industry, showing his acting prowess and box office potential. Thanks to the film’s success, Ayushmann Khurrana earned the biggest box office opening of his career, making it a turning point in his career.

Balaji Telefilms produced Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film features a talented cast of actors including Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. It was released in cinemas on August 25th, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ektaa R Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana surpasses numbers and breaks rules on first Thursday collection! Leading up to a total of 67 Cr. 847748
Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana surpasses numbers and breaks rules on first Thursday collection! Leading up to a total of 67 Cr.
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on changing dynamics of Bollywood after Dream Girl 2’s success 847567
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on changing dynamics of Bollywood after Dream Girl 2’s success
Ektaa Kapoor's Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr! 847433
Ektaa Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana continues its phenomenal growth at the box office! Reaching a 6 day total of 59.5Cr!
Box Office Showdown: Dream Girl 2 crosses 50 crore mark 846989
Box Office Showdown: Dream Girl 2 crosses 50 crore mark
"Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward," says Ayushmann Khurrana as Dream Girl 2 gardening immense love from the audience 846882
“Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward,” says Ayushmann Khurrana as Dream Girl 2 gardening immense love from the audience
#AskAyushmann: Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS footage of Pooja from Dream Girl 2 846583
#AskAyushmann: Ayushmann Khurrana shares BTS footage of Pooja from Dream Girl 2

Latest Stories

Nagarjuna showers praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work in Kushi, read 848539
Nagarjuna showers praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work in Kushi, read
Karanvir Bohra to NOT Play Viraj Dobriyal in the new season of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava? 848610
Karanvir Bohra to NOT Play Viraj Dobriyal in the new season of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava?
Jasprit Bumrah, With Wife Sanjana Ganesan Welcomes First Child With A Sweet Post 848603
Jasprit Bumrah, With Wife Sanjana Ganesan Welcomes First Child With A Sweet Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita meets with an accident 848595
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Amrita meets with an accident
Exclusive: Dahaad fame Sanjeev Vats to be part of Saurabh Tewari's web series Dehati Ladke 848596
Exclusive: Dahaad fame Sanjeev Vats to be part of Saurabh Tewari’s web series Dehati Ladke
Exclusive: Mukesh Chandel bags Rrahul Mevawala's series Forever 848592
Exclusive: Mukesh Chandel bags Rrahul Mevawala’s series Forever
Read Latest News