Enjoy the melodies created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali as Bhansali Music unveils the music album of Netflix “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” just a day before its global premiere!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web show, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” is indeed the biggest phenomenon eagerly awaited by the masses. While the trailer and songs gave a wider glimpse of its larger-than-life enthralling world, they showcased the prowess of the visionary filmmaker in presenting an Indian story in the most Indian way. With “Heeramandi,” he is all set to bring visual grandeur to the global audience. Following the resounding success of its first three songs, “Sakal Ban,” “Tilasmi Bahein,” and “Azadi,” now it’s time to relish the full album of SLB’s cinematic gem, with the entire jukebox out now just a day before its grand premiere.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series scheduled to launch across 190 countries on Netflix on May 1st.