Even a spider bite couldn’t deter Alaya Furniturewalla from sticking to her New Year fitness resolution in 2024.

Alaya Furniturewalla has gained a significant following, not just because of her bold fashion choices, but also due to her unwavering commitment to fitness. The actress regularly shares glimpses of her workout regimen on her social media platform and inspires her fans with her dedication. In her latest fitness video, despite being bitten by a spider, she is shown engaging in a challenging workout session with her trainer. This inspiring video motivates us to stick to our New Year’s fitness resolutions and encourages us to maintain our dedication towards achieving our goals.

Alaya Furniturewalla shared an Instagram post with details of her spider bite incident before posting her workout video. Her caption read, “#StoryTime: The time I got bit by a spider. Put your hand up.” She shared the story of how she assumed it was a mosquito bite, boarded a flight after being bitten, but a few hours later came to the realization that it was actually a spider bite.

Alaya F is an inspiration for those seeking a healthy and active lifestyle. She regularly shares glimpses of her workout routines on social media, motivating her followers to prioritize their health. Alaya F adopts a holistic approach to fitness, combining strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises into her regimen. Her dedication to staying fit is not just about looking good, but also about achieving overall well-being. Through her positive influence and commitment to a balanced lifestyle, Alaya F has become a role model for many, proving that fitness is a journey of self-love and discipline.

On the work front Alaya has SRI next alongside Rajkumar Rao