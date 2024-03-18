Excel Entertainment Drops Heartwarming Song ‘Hum Yahin’ From Madgaon Express, Sung by Kunal Kemmu

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment are coming up with a new film called “Madgaon Express”, which promises to deliver a lot of laughter to the audience. After receiving a great response for the trailer and with lead actors constantly providing behind-the-scenes updates, the film has become one of the most anticipated releases. The songs from the movie have also gained immense love from the fans. Adding to the excitement, the multi-talented Kunal Kemmu has penned and sung a new song called “Hum Yahin”, which promises to evoke waves of nostalgia and warmth among fans.

The song Hum Yahin serves as a soulful reminder of cherished memories with friends, evoking a sense of camaraderie and joy. With lyrics that tug at the heartstrings and a melody that resonates deeply, it promises to bring a smile to the faces of listeners.

Ankur Tewari, who is well-known for his musical talent, has contributed to the composition of the song Hum Yahin, adding his unique touch to it. However, what truly sets this song apart is the fact that Kunal Kemmu played multiple roles as a co-composer, singer, and lyricist. This personal involvement has given the track a sense of sincerity and authenticity, making it a genuine expression of emotions.

Furthermore, the sound production, helmed by Bradley Tellis, elevates the song to new heights, ensuring that every note is perfectly attuned to evoke the desired emotions in the audience.

Anticipation is building for the release of Madgaon Express. The song “Hum Yahin” serves as a delightful teaser, offering a glimpse into the heartwarming narrative that awaits audiences. Kunal Kemmu’s multifaceted talent is on full display in this song, and it is poised to become a favorite among music enthusiasts and fans alike.

The Madgaon Express is a cinematic journey that promises to be filled with laughter, friendship, and heartfelt moments. The song, Hum Yahin, sets the perfect tone for what’s to come. As listeners immerse themselves in its melody and lyrics, they are transported to a world where memories are made, and friendships are cherished. Hum Yahin is a song that is worth revisiting time and time again.

The movie “Madgaon Express” is directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Its tagline “Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. The movie is set to release on March 22, 2024, and is expected to take the audience on a trip down memory lane.