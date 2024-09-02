Excel Entertainment Unveils the Romantic Track ‘Saathiya’ from ‘Yudhra’, and Netizens Can’t Stop Gushing

The music video for Excel Entertainment’s highly anticipated film ‘Yudhra’ has finally arrived, titled ‘Saathiya’. This romantic number, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, beautifully captures the lovely chemistry between the lead pair. Set against the picturesque backdrop of a serene beach, the video showcases the duo sharing moments that showcase warmth and connection. The soulful melody, composed by the legendary Shankar Ehsaan Loy, is perfectly complemented by the heartfelt vocals of Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra, making ‘Saathiya’ a fan-favorite already.

Netizens have flooded social media with their excitement for the track, particularly praising Siddhant and Malavika’s on-screen chemistry. Let’s dive into some of these reactions:

https://x.com/josephaldrichf1/status/1830554952327971217?s=46

Oh my god, this is incredible! 😍❤️ Siddhant and Malavika are a dream together!

https://x.com/aleena_112000/status/1830555590575239336?t=jTHaygztRxthr_VnWYl7VQ&s=08

This song + Siddhant and Malavika = Pure Bliss 😍🎶

https://x.com/ShreyaJuneja03/status/1830556002753663035

Two extremely hot people coming together and smoothly setting the screen on fire ❤‍🔥🥵

https://x.com/bollywood265312/status/1830557525915455523?s=46

I’m obsessed with this song! 🤩🔥 This is perfection! ❤️

‘Yudhra’, directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, promises to be an action-packed cinematic experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan taking on the lead roles. Siddhant portrays the intense and revenge-driven Yudhra, while Malavika’s character Nikhat brings depth and emotion, adding a strong emotional anchor to the story.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal. The film’s visuals are captured by Jay Pinak Oza (I.S.C.), with Stuti V Ramachandra and Saurabh Khandelwal serving as executive producers, and Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as co-producers. The film is set to release in theaters on September 20.