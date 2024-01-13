Feisty, Badass and Brave: Shilpa Shetty bring her action game strong as the first female cop of Rohit Shetty’s copverse in Indian Police Force

Shilpa Shetty’s character, Tara Shetty, in the Indian Police Force is a proud and formidable figure, known for her badass and selfless approach. As the senior Gujarat ATS officer, Tara Shetty is portrayed as tough, capable of taking on the world, and unafraid to confront challenges head-on. Described as a real “SHERO,” she embodies strength, courage, and determination. Tara Shetty plays a significant role as a major support to Kabir Malik and is depicted as a long-lost friend and ex-teammate of Vikram, AKA Vivek Oberoi. As the first female cop in the Rohit Shetty copverse, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in action performing physical combat with high octane stunts. With her no-nonsense attitude, Tara Shetty emerges as a powerful force in the series adding depth to the narrative.

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series also features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles along with Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. Indian Police Force pays a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe. The seven-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on January 19, 2024, on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.