Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn had a fan moment as he met Kangana Ranaut on the promotions of Tejas

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.

Recently, the makers of Tejas dropped the official trailer of the most-anticipated film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. On the occasion of Air Force Day 2023, the first glimpses of the film were dropped online that not only evoked patriotic feelings, but also showed the never-ending spirit of India

While this has raised the excitement for the film, the leading lady Kangana Ranaut is taking the promotions to the next level and recently reached Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in the Air Force uniform for promotion where she met South African former cricketer Dale Steyn that came as a fan moment for the cricketer.

Kangana Ranaut was seen promoting Tejas in Cricket Live Mumbai during the India vs Afghanistan pre-match. While the actress wore an Air Force uniform and looked absolutely strong and fierce, she got a chance to meet former cricketer Dale Steyn. The former cricketer shared a selfie with Kangana on his social media, with the caption –

“Fan moment”

Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn had a fan moment as he met Kangana Ranaut on the promotions of Tejas 860644

As both the talents of different fields clicked together, it was indeed a moment to cherish for both of them and their fans as well.

