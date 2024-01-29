From Alia, Priyanka, Anushka Sen to Ananya Panday: Indians making the nation proud on Global stage and are ‘Global Forces’!

India’s very own stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, and Anushka Sen have left an indelible mark on the hearts of the masses. These women are making India proud globally, and it’s time we acknowledge them as the ‘main characters’ of the country’s triumphant story. Recently, Ananya Panday walked the ramp at the Paris Couture Week, Alia Bhatt won at the Saudi Arabia’s Joy Awards, and Anushka Sen became the first Indian to ever perform at the UN COP28. Priyanka Chopra, of course, has been in the spotlight ever since Quantico.

Let’s take a look at how their individual wins have won us and the world over, establishing East or West, India is at its best…

1) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently made a global appearance at the ‘Joy Awards’ held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She became the only female actress from Indian Cinema to grace the event and was honored with the prestigious Honorary Entertainment Makers Award. Alia also made her international debut with Heart of Stone earlier.

2) Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is only 21 years old but has already represented India on a global stage numerous times. She made history by being the first Indian to lend her voice at the UN COP28 event for climate change. Anushka has also been appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism, a territory that no one has won over yet. She was invited to the traditional bell ringing ceremony in Seoul where she was joined by the mayor and several congressmen. Anushka has achieved back-to-back wins across the Middle East and Korea, making her a unique global star of India.

3) Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has recently been in the news for her outstanding performance in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”. In a recent moment of pride, the young actress became the youngest Bollywood actor to walk the ramp at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 as the showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra. This is definitely an achievement that has brought a lot of pride to the Indian fashion industry.

4) Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a highly regarded international icon in the Indian film industry. As a former Miss World, she has gained worldwide recognition through her remarkable work in major international projects such as ‘Quantico’ and ‘Citadel’. She is a frequent attendee of international events and has become an inspiration not only to her fellow countrymen but also to people all over the world.