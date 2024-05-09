From Sakal Ban to Tilasmi Bahein to Azadi: The Most Loved Songs From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Netflix

Heeramandi is not just a series; it’s a journey through the lanes of history intertwined with the melodies of the soul. Post the release of the film, not only the film but also the music of “Heeramandi” has already captured the hearts of audiences everywhere. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is not only a renowned filmmaker but also one of the most enjoyed composers of music. He also launched his own music label ‘Bhansali Music’ with the release of first song ‘Sakal Ban’ from Heeramandi at the global podium of Miss World 24. All the songs from the show have been launched under the banner of his music label. With each note, it transports listeners to a bygone era of opulence, passion, and intrigue.

Here are the best, most loved songs of Heeramandi:

Sakal Ban: Sakal Ban emerges as a mesmerizing symphony, echoing the timeless verses of Amir Khusro, brought to life by the enchanting voice of Raja Hasan. This track isn’t just music; it’s a phenomenon, igniting a frenzy across social media platforms with its irresistible charm and captivating visuals. The golden hues of Heeramandi’s leading ladies shimmer in harmony with the melody, casting a spell on all who behold them.

Tilasmi Bahein: Tilasmi Bahein weaves emotions of excitement, happiness and joy, courtesy of the maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical choices in his films. Sonakshi Sinha’s graceful performance adds depth to the soul-stirring composition by AM Turaz, creating an unforgettable experience that resonates long after the song fades.

Saiyaan Hatto Jaao : Saiyaan Hatto Jaao is a tantalizing dance of love and longing, masterfully portrayed by Aditi Rao Hydari and Fardeen Khan. Barnali Chattopadhyay’s voice paints a picture of romance, while the lyrics by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and AM Turaz evoke a sense of timeless enchantment.

Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye: Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye emerges as a poignant ode to love, sung by A M Turaz and composed by the talented Kalpana Gandharva. It encapsulates the essence of forbidden romance, weaving a narrative that tugs at the heartstrings of listeners.

Azadi : Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings his signature grandeur, opulent sets, breath-taking costumes, and top notch composition to ‘Azadi’ with heart touching and goosebump- worthy lyrics by A M Turaz. The musical prowess of “Azadi” is further accentuated by the stellar vocal performances of Archana Gore, Pragati Joshi, Arohi, Aditi Paul, Tarannum, and Aditi Prabhudesai. Enriched with traditional instrumentation such as the dhol and pakhawaj, the song is an original composition by the celebrated filmmaker and promises to move the patriot in you.