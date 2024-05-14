From stadium to graduation ceremony: The craze of Allu Arjun’s dance steps in ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to cast magic on the audiences

The much-awaited “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the biggest releases of this year. If one had to sum up the craze for the Pushpa 2: The Rule in one word, “Euphoria” would be a good term. Ever since the makers dropped ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, the first single, it has made the entire nation groove to it. Right from ‘Chai Step’ by Allu Arjun to his ‘Shoe Drop Dance Step’, swag, charisma, and attitude, the chartbuster song is trending globally.

With each passing day, the craze for the song is growing among the masses and the madness is nothing unbelievable. Recently, during an IPL cricket Match, the cricketer on-ground in the stadium was seen imitating the iconic dance step of Allu Arjun from the song. Besides this, another craze for the song was witnessed when a student turned his graduation ceremony into a celebration day. A video spread like a fire on social media, where on the graduation day a student was seen doing ‘Pushpa Pushpa”s Shoe Drop Dance step.

Allu Arjun’s arrival on screen as the iconic Pushpa Raj will surely bring madness to the big screens and the excitement is palpable at every corner. The first part ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ created a stir across the world and the entire nation got engrossed in the craze for Pushpa.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audience.