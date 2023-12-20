From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar to SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Here are the films that brought romance back on the big screens in 2023!

The year 2023 has been a fantastic year for the Indian Box Office. While this year the action entertainer film cast their magic at the box office, the love stories films that came in this year paved their way in the audience’s hearts and received unanimous love from every corner. Let’s have a look at the love stories-backed films that made the audiences fall in love with them and revived the romantic genre in Bollywood.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

The year 2023 started on a fantastic note for the romantic genre with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. The film helmed by the filmmaker Luv Ranjan brought Ranbir Kapoor into the zone, and the audiences loved to watch him. Besides this Shraddha Kapoor shines in the entire film with her appearance and the performance and the audiences showered love on the film. From the music to the storytelling to the setup, the film was a completely Bollywood trademark romantic affair that not only the box office but also won the audience’s love.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan is the eternal romantic hero of the Indian Cinema and there is no second thought in this. While this year we saw Shah Rukh Khan roaring at the box office with Pathaan and Jawaan, the superstar switched his gear to the romantic drama with the Rajkumar Hirani directed ‘Dunki’. The much-awaited film has a beautiful and heartwinning love story that will see Shah Rukh Khan romancing with Taapsee Pannu. The superstar has no match in the romantic genre and the trailer and the songs have proved it. The film is releasing in cinemas on December 21st 2023.

Gadar 2

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2 is one of those films of the year that comes with a romantic backdrop. The film’s music is loved by the fans and the audiences and the film received unanimous love from the fans and the audiences, as the audiences got to see their favorite Jodi of Tara Singh and Sakeena back on the big screens.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha is the high-on romantic drama film of the year that flocked the family audiences in large numbers to the theatres. The romantic entertainer from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead and every section of the audience loved the film. The story of the film resonated with the audiences effortlessly and Kartik’s character of Sattu went on to become one of the most loved characters of Indian Cinema.

Zara Hat Ke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is one of the most loved desi romantic entertainers of the year. The romantic drama set in the backdrop of a small town made the audiences glued to it and provided the much needed family entertainer that met with the love and praises from the audiences. The music of the film went on to become the rage among the audiences.