Here’s what Alaya F has to say about her character & response to ‘Srikanth’!

Alaya F, the rising star of Bollywood, is basking in the glory of the critical acclaim and success garnered by her latest release, ‘Srikanth’. Touted to be one of the youngest and most promising actresses in Bollywood, Alaya’s performance in ‘Srikanth’ stands out in a film headlined by Rajkummar Rao.

Despite the male-centric narrative, Alaya’s character has left a lasting impression, proving to be a catalyst in taking the narrative ahead. Her portrayal is nuanced and memorable, earning her accolades from both audiences and critics. Alaya’s role complements Rajkummar’s performance, ensuring that her character is remembered as a significant part of the film’s success.

Talking about the film’s critical acclaim and overwhelming response, Alaya F shares, “”Srikanth is a beautiful movie with a heart-warming message that focuses on humanity and the power of self-belief and perseverance to achieve success. The film also focuses on the people that helped and enabled Srikanth to shine bright and achieve the things that he was so passionate about!”

The film sees Alaya playing a pivotal role that, despite the film’s primary focus on Rao’s character, stands out for its depth and emotional resonance. “I feel so grateful to have had the opportunity to play Swathi. My character was beautifully written, she serves as a guiding light in Srikanth’s life; believing in his dreams without question, being his moral compass when he’s going astray and cheering for him when he succeeds. I think their love story is one of the film’s magical elements!” she adds.

As Alaya F continues to carve her niche in the industry, her performance in ‘Srikanth’ marks a significant milestone in her career. She has not only proved her acting prowess but has also demonstrated her ability to hold her own in a film dominated by seasoned actors.