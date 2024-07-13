“I hope this love continues to grow worldwide” Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali while expressing gratitude on the 22nd Anniversary of Devdas!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has delivered several masterpieces in his career, and one of them is the 2002 release, Devdas. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, the film boasts an amazing story, captivating sets, a grand scale, stellar performances by the cast, and a timeless music album. Devdas has achieved cult status over the years. As one of SLB’s best works, this timeless love story has now completed 22 years, and to celebrate this milestone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is grateful for all the love and support the film has received over such a long time.

While expressing his gratitude for all the love that Devdas has garnered over the years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “Devdas is a film that is very close to my heart. Over the last 22 years, it has been celebrated and received love from people at the National Awards, Filmfare, IIFA, Cannes Film Festival, BAFTA, and most importantly, from audiences. I hope this love continues to grow worldwide.”

Under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas was released on 12th July 2002. It was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made at the time. The film was a major commercial success and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.