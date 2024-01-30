“In the web world, actors are the product of cultural, creative globalisation”: biggest born-on-web star Barkha Singh on how web content has given exposure to artists on International platform

Barkha Singh is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in Indian content creation. She has worked across different mediums and formats of content, making her a star for all seasons. In addition to her impressive performances, she is also recognized as the biggest female star of the web during the time of its emergence. Therefore, she is often referred to as the OG (original) star of the web.

Barkha Singh has created timeless and relatable content for the internet. Her work has evolved over time and now plays a significant role in shaping the web world. She is one of the most prominent “born-on-web” stars and believes that web content has given artists exposure on international platforms. Barkha is amazed by the reactions she receives from people all over the world.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Barkha shares, “I believe, web content and platforms have given exposure to artists on an International level. We don’t physically have to be in a different country for our art to be seen, the world is watching it already. In general there is a shift in content where the setting and premise is very close to daily life.. the content may be local but the underlying themes are universal and so are the characters. I receive messages of appreciation on my social media handles from people who watched my content (that streamed on international platforms like Netflix or Prime Video) from a lot of different countries. I feel lucky to be a part of such films and shows that break socio-cultural barriers and boundaries. In the web world, actors are the product of cultural, creative globalisation.”

Barkha Singh’s success story is a testament to her talent and wise selection of projects. She has not only made a name for herself on the internet, but has also made a significant impact on all forms of screens. Over time, she has developed into a versatile performer who can seamlessly adapt to various mediums and genres. Her ability to transition across platforms is truly remarkable.

The actor’s exceptional acting skills in popular web projects such as “Maja Ma”, “Engineering Girls”, and “Please Find Attached”, have earned her critical acclaim and a huge fan base. Her journey to becoming one of the most prominent names in the web space is a testament to her versatility and adaptability as an actor.

Barkha Singh is known for her unique talent of connecting with the audience on various platforms. This year, she has a lot of upcoming projects in the pipeline. It has been reported that she is going to be a part of Angad Bedi’s upcoming legal drama called “A Legal Affair”. This show is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular Korean series “Suspicious Partner” and has been extensively shot in Delhi and Mumbai.