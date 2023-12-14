” It’s very important to understand and listen to your skin”: Web’s favourite and biggest star Barkha Singh’s skincare mantra is SO REAL!

In the world of entertainment, where talent is as diverse as the platforms it graces, Barkha Singh stands out as a true testament to versatility and dedication. Her journey to becoming one of the biggest ‘Born-on-Web’ success stories is nothing short of inspirational. Besides being a highly talented actress in the entertainment industry, Barkha Singh is also renowned for her stunning beauty and appearance. On numerous occasions, she has left fans and audiences in awe with her mesmerizing looks.

Recently, the leading talent was asked about the secret behind her beauty and how she continues to maintain it to which she said, “In terms of skincare, I like to keep it very natural and organic. It’s very important to understand and listen to your skin. No two people have the same kind of skin and you don’t know what would work for you and what wouldn’t. Personally, very light, mild, organic products along with simple home remedies work wonders for me. In terms of makeup, I firmly believe ‘less is more’. Most of my makeup looks are very minimalistic. Makeup should enhance your features and not change them entirely. Keeping it very natural, simple, minimal, and organic is my go-to beauty hack unless, of course, the occasion demands an all-out glam look.”

Barkha Singh’s rise to prominence with her right choice of projects is a remarkable tale of talent meeting opportunity. She has conquered the web and has left her indelible mark on all formats of screens. She has evolved into a versatile performer who seamlessly transitions across mediums and genres.

Barkha Singh has been receiving a lot of acclaim for her recent performance in ‘Maja Ma’. She is well-known for her roles in various web series such as Engineering Girls, Please Find Attached, The Great Wedding of Munnes, among others. Her success is a testament to her exceptional acting skills and adaptability. Barkha’s journey to becoming the biggest name in the web space is not just a story of success but also a source of inspiration to many.