Jacqueline Fernandez Teams Up For Song Yimmy Yimmy With Tayc for Global Collaboration; Teaser Out Tomorrow!

Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez has embarked on an exhilarating musical journey with French-Cameroonian artist TayC, setting the stage for their much-anticipated music video ‘Yimmy Yimmy’. The collaboration, expected to bridge cultural divides with its unique blend of talents, has fans eagerly awaiting the teaser set to release tomorrow. The duo’s first promotional posters promise an extraordinary experience, hinting at a fusion of styles and backgrounds that could redefine international music collaborations.

Taking to social media, Jacqueline writes “Let’s take you beyond ordinary with the Global

Collaboration

Get Ready Fort+ Yimmy Yimmy #

§ Teaser out Tommorow at 11 a.m.

Exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube

Channel”

Checkout:

Fernandez, known for her versatile talents and dynamic presence, joins forces for Yimmy Yimmy. Together along with the famous singer, she is all set to deliver an exhilarating performance. With Jacqueline Fernandez and Tayc at the helm, this collaboration is poised to make waves in the worlds of music. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for Fateh amongst many others projects.