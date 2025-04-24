Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Garden in Memory of Her Late Mother

In a surprising gesture, jailed businessman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has honoured the memory of Jacqueline Fernandez’s late mother, Kim Fernandez, by dedicating a personal flower garden in her name. The initiative comes shortly after Kim’s passing earlier this month, and has caught the attention of fans and social media users alike.

Sukesh reportedly acquired a large area of farmland on the island of Bali, converting it into a private garden. This garden is said to be filled with tulips and lilies, flowers that held special meaning for Kim. Sukesh presented this tribute as a gift to Jacqueline, stating that the garden now belongs to her in honour of her mother.

A letter written by Sukesh, addressed to Jacqueline, accompanied the announcement of the garden. In it, he described his decision to transform the land and dedicate it as a personal memorial space. He also encouraged Jacqueline and her father to visit the location, believing it would help them feel connected to Kim.

Images of the garden, along with a copy of the letter, surfaced online after a Reddit user shared them on a film discussion forum. The post drew mixed reactions, with many users commenting on the scale of the gesture.

Sukesh also arranged for a religious service to be conducted at the Vatican, reportedly in accordance with Kim’s spiritual preferences. He mentioned this effort in his letter, noting that he wanted to offer a tribute that aligned with her beliefs.

In the letter, Sukesh reflected on his bond with Kim, recalling past interactions and conversations. He expressed sorrow over not being present during her final moments and referenced a note she once wrote to him. He also spoke of a commitment he had made to her, indicating that he intends to honour that promise.

This development has sparked further discussion around Sukesh and Jacqueline’s complicated relationship. While the gesture appears deeply personal, the context surrounding it adds layers to the public’s perception.

Neither Jacqueline nor her representatives have made any official comments about the garden or the letter as of now. The tribute, however, continues to circulate online, prompting varied responses from the public.

The situation remains under close watch, as many await Jacqueline’s reaction and whether she will acknowledge the gesture in any form.