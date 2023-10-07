Movies | Releases

Jawan became the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross 1100 Cr.! Collected 1103.27 Cr. gross worldwide!

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Author: IWMBuzz
07 Oct,2023 10:47:22
Jawan became the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross 1100 Cr.! Collected 1103.27 Cr. gross worldwide! 859138

Right from its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has clearly stated that the action entertainer will create history at the box office. Having made a thundering entry with its phenomenal opening numbers, the film has been breaking records one after the other. Continuing the spree, now Jawan has done something that has never been done in the Hindi film industry by crossing the mark of 1100 Cr. at the global box office.

Jawan is truly the next big thing a the box office that has got no stop. Creating a history at the global box office the film collected 1103.27 Cr. gross and has become the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross 1100 Cr. at the global box office. In this, the India gross box office collection stands at 733.37 Cr. and the overseas box office collection is 369.90 Cr.

Apart from this, Jawan has subsequently set its strong feet in the domestic market as well. In India, its collection from the Hindi belt has reached 560.03 Cr. and the film is ready to enter the 600 Cr. club, and the collection from other language dubs is 59.89 Cr. In total, the film has collected 619.92 Cr. in India, breaching the 600 Cr. and is still growing at a good pace.

Jawan became the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross 1100 Cr.! Collected 1103.27 Cr. gross worldwide! 859137

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ormax's Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed - Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2 858910
Ormax’s Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed – Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2
Emerged as the #1 Indian film in the Middle East, Jawan becomes the first film to cross the $16 Million collection in the UAE 858589
Emerged as the #1 Indian film in the Middle East, Jawan becomes the first film to cross the $16 Million collection in the UAE
Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858136
Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown
[Unseen Photos] YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani meets Shah Rukh Khan at exclusive ‘Raees exhibitor party’ 857547
[Unseen Photos] YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani meets Shah Rukh Khan at exclusive ‘Raees exhibitor party’
NEW ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Shah Rukh Khan innaugrates the 600 cr Club! Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat with Jawan in JUST 25 days! Making it the only hindi film ever to do so. 857480
NEW ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Shah Rukh Khan innaugrates the 600 cr Club! Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat with Jawan in JUST 25 days! Making it the only hindi film ever to do so.
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN 856726
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN

Latest Stories

Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs 859133
Get draped in gold with Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Amala Paul’s necklace designs
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos] 859097
Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari & Jasmin Bhasin look radiant in ethnic suits [Photos]
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas 859014
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas
Jannat Zubair Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Ruffle Gown 859001
Jannat Zubair Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Ruffle Gown
Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monal Thakur’s festive favourites 859009
Chikankari Kurtis: Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali & Monali Thakur’s festive favourites
Gown Envy: Steal Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s party wear looks 859094
Gown Envy: Steal Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s party wear looks
Read Latest News