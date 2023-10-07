Jawan became the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross 1100 Cr.! Collected 1103.27 Cr. gross worldwide!

Right from its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has clearly stated that the action entertainer will create history at the box office. Having made a thundering entry with its phenomenal opening numbers, the film has been breaking records one after the other. Continuing the spree, now Jawan has done something that has never been done in the Hindi film industry by crossing the mark of 1100 Cr. at the global box office.

Jawan is truly the next big thing a the box office that has got no stop. Creating a history at the global box office the film collected 1103.27 Cr. gross and has become the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross 1100 Cr. at the global box office. In this, the India gross box office collection stands at 733.37 Cr. and the overseas box office collection is 369.90 Cr.

Apart from this, Jawan has subsequently set its strong feet in the domestic market as well. In India, its collection from the Hindi belt has reached 560.03 Cr. and the film is ready to enter the 600 Cr. club, and the collection from other language dubs is 59.89 Cr. In total, the film has collected 619.92 Cr. in India, breaching the 600 Cr. and is still growing at a good pace.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.