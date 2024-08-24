Kangana Ranaut Drops BTS Photos from Emergency Sets; Calls Filmmaking the Ultimate “SURRENDER”

The upcoming period political drama Emergency, helmed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, has been making headlines and building anticipation as its release date draws closer. The film delves into one of the darkest chapters of Indian democracy—the Emergency of the 1970s. With its release on the horizon, new updates have only heightened the excitement. The film’s first song, Singhaasan Khali Karo, is set to release on Monday, August 26, 2024.

In Emergency, Kangana takes on multiple roles as director, producer, and actor, which is no small feat. Recently, she shared some BTS photos from the film’s sets that have quickly gone viral. In the images, Kangana is seen alongside Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, and the late Satish Kaushik, all fully immersed in their characters. Another photo captures her in costume while simultaneously handling her director’s duties behind the camera. In a candid moment, she’s also seen sharing a laugh with Anupam Kher. These pictures beautifully capture the filmmaking journey and the commendable balance she maintains while working with her team.

Sharing the photos, Kangana expressed her thoughts on her filmmaking journey, writing: “If you ask me in one word what is filmmaking.

It’s the ultimate ‘SURRENDER’

To that happening which is meant to happen regardless of you. #Emergency On 6th September 🇮🇳”

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is composed by Sanchit Balhara, Ankit Balhara, and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Emergency is slated for a theatrical release on September 6, 2024.