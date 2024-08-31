Kangana Ranaut launches the ‘Emergency’ music album at the historic Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Kangana Ranaut recently launched the music album of her upcoming film Emergency at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, setting a historical tone for the film. The album, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and Arko Pravo Mukherjee with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, beautifully captures the essence of the 1970s with a blend of powerful anthems and soulful melodies.

It features tracks like ‘Singhasan Khali Karo,’ a commanding anthem sung by Udit Narayan, Nakash Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar, which has already struck a chord with listeners. Other notable songs include the heart-touching ballad ‘Ae Meri Jaan’ by Hariharan, the rousing battle cry ‘Shankhnaad Kar’ featuring Nakul Abhyankar, Neeti Mohan, and Romy, the melodious ‘Beqarariyaan’ by Monali Thakur, and ‘Sarkar Ko Salaam Hai,’ a tribute to leadership sung by Sree Ram Chandra. Each song is crafted to reflect the film’s themes of power, resistance, and the human spirit, making the soundtrack a compelling companion to the story of Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut expressed, “Launching the album at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a tribute to India’s Prime Ministers, is an honor. With each song, we revisit history, celebrate courage, and honor the nation’s spirit. I thank the artists for making this soundtrack extraordinary.”

G.V. Prakash Kumar added, “Composing for ‘Emergency’ was a rewarding journey. The music embodies the spirit of an era of political upheaval and emotion, serving as a powerful narrative that captures the essence of those times.”

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’ stars her and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G V Prakash Kumar with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The film is slated for a theatrical release on the 6th of September 2024.