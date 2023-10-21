Movies | Releases

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana' From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW

The melodious anthem song 'Dil Hai Ranjhana' from 'Tejas' starring Kangana Ranaut is now out and available for listening.

21 Oct,2023
Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her extraordinary acting skills and fearless attitude, is all set to mesmerize the audience with her much-awaited film, ‘Tejas.’ After revealing the exhilarating trailer on Air Force Day, October 8th, and the release of the first song, ‘Jaan Da,’ the excitement surrounding the film is soaring high. To add to the anticipation, the makers have released the Tejas Anthem song today, which showcases beautiful glimpses of Kangana’s character, Tejas Gill’s, journey as an Air Force pilot in the movie. Sung by Rashmeet Kaur and Shashwat Sachdev, with music given by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics by Kumaar, this is undoubtedly the anthem of the year!

The song ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ beautifully captures the essence of Tejas Gill and her extraordinary journey in the film. It delves into her aspirations, determination, and the obstacles she faced while pursuing her dreams. The captivating journey takes us through Tejas’ days at the Air Force Academy, showcasing her unwavering dedication and transformation into an Air Force Pilot. The song captures the spirit of her incredible journey as she defies all odds for the love of her nation.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.

