Kangana Ranaut’s Fans Criticize Vivek Agnihotri For Delaying Censor Certificate Clearance For Her Movie ‘Emergency’

In recent developments, Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ has faced an unexpected delay in its release due to issues with censor certificate clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Some social media users have incorrectly assumed that Agnihotri is involved in the certification process for ‘Emergency’, leading to unwarranted and inappropriate attacks against him.

Kangana, who also stars in the lead role as Indira Gandhi, is directing and producing the film. However, this abrupt delay has sparked an uproar on social media, with netizens misdirecting their frustrations toward filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who was once an authorized person at CBFC.

According to sources, Agnihotri was a board member of the CBFC many years ago. However, it is important to set the record straight, as Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has no current association with the CBFC after leaving the board four years ago. He has not held any position of authority within the organization for a considerable time.

It is also worth noting that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always supported Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. In fact, he was among the first to praise the film in a tweet long before its release date announcement. His admiration for the project dates back to over a year ago when he publicly complimented the film’s concept and Ranaut’s vision as both the director and the lead actress portraying Indira Gandhi.

https://x.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1655409698005487617?s=48&t=NldEpY3n6_Z8Fa525-IrVw

In light of these facts, fans and netizens must redirect their concerns appropriately and understand that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has no involvement in the CBFC’s decisions regarding the Emergency.