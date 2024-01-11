Maja Ma actress Barkha Singh wants to work with THIS actor and we’re rooting for them!

Barkha Singh is one of the biggest stars the web space has seen ever since its inception years. She has a special place in our hearts as one of the pioneers in the web series universe- the biggest born on web star we have seen! When OTT platforms were still new, she brought fresh and engaging storylines to our screens and played a significant role in making the digital space a force to be reckoned with. The actress likes to interact with her fans and followers on social media, and recently the did a AMA session on her handle!

During the Q&A session, a follower asked Barkha about one particular actor she is excited to work with, and responding to the same, Barkha said, she wants to work with Vikrant Massey. Exploring the same, Barkha said,

“Watched #12thfail just last night and my mind was blown! It would be an honor to share screen space with @vikrantmassey”

It is to be noted that Celebrated filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail came in as the biggest surprise hit of the year! It is also a coincidence that as Barkha won over the web space, Vikrant gained prominence as Munna in Mirzapur.

Barkha Singh’s exceptional acting skills in popular web projects such as “Maja Ma”, “Engineering Girls”, and “Please Find Attached”, have earned her critical acclaim and a huge fan base. Her journey to becoming one of the most prominent names in the web space is a testament to her versatility and adaptability as an actor.