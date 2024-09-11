Man of Masses NTR Jr’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Trailer Ignites Excitement, actor teases about the thrilling 30 climax*

The highly anticipated trailer for ‘Devara: Part 1’ has released, and it has already set hearts racing and expectations soaring. Featuring Man of Masses NTR Jr the film promises to be a tidal wave of entertainment that will sweep across screens around the world. The trailer, which was released yesterday, has sparked a wave of excitement in the Indian film industry and among fans who have been eagerly awaiting this never-before-seen action trailer of Devara Part -1.

At the trailer launch event, Man of Masses NTR Jr addressed fans and media, sharing some details about the film. He revealed the film’s thrilling climax, saying, “I can’t reveal a specific stunt or scene, but I promise that the last 30 to 40 minutes will surprise everyone.” NTR Jr words fuelled the excitement for everyone. The film’s music by Anirudh Ravichander featuring ‘Dheere Dheere’, ‘Davudi’ and the intense Fear track, has already hooked listeners nationwide, setting the stage for a chart-topping playlist that’s sure to make waves. In a whirlwind of excitement, the film has shattered records, becoming the fastest Indian movie to sell over 35,000+ tickets in North America and 30,000+ tickets in the US alone and raked in over an impressive $1M+ pre-sales before the trailer release. Amid all the chatter, the trailer launch unfolded in a dazzling spectacle.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts,and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Starring NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, the film promises to deliver a cinematic experience like no other.