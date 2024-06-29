Marking Six Years of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’: A Timeless Cinematic Triumph

Rajkumar Hirani is celebrated for his ability to connect deeply with audiences through compelling storytelling. His films serve as powerful reflections of society, capturing its intricacies and subtleties. Today marks the sixth anniversary of one of his pivotal works, Sanju, which premiered on June 29, 2018. Directed by Hirani and featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Sanju offered viewers a poignant exploration into the turbulent life of Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt. As we commemorate this cinematic gem, let’s revisit the qualities that rendered Sanju a timeless milestone in Bollywood’s chronicles.

1. Box Office Sensation

Upon its release on June 29, 2018, “Sanju” shattered numerous box office records, grossing over ₹587 crore worldwide. The film’s staggering commercial success can be attributed to its compelling narrative, gripping portrayal of real-life events, and the allure of Sanjay Dutt’s tumultuous life story.

2. Rajkumar Hirani’s Directorial Mastery

Rajkumar Hirani’s direction was pivotal to the unprecedented success of “Sanju”. Renowned for his unique storytelling style blending humor and profound emotion, Hirani masterfully captured the essence of Sanjay Dutt’s intricate persona. His portrayal skillfully depicted a flawed character with empathy and complexity, avoiding any glorification of his actions.

3. Ranbir Kapoor’s Stellar Transformation

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in “Sanju” is celebrated as one of Bollywood’s most transformative performances. Kapoor underwent a rigorous physical transformation to emulate Dutt’s distinctive appearance and mannerisms with remarkable accuracy. Beyond the physicality, Kapoor delved deep into the psyche of his character, portraying Dutt’s vulnerabilities, struggles, and moments of triumph with authenticity and sensitivity.

4. Audience Acclaim



“Sanju” received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike for its compelling storytelling, powerful performances, and emotional resonance. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial finesse was praised for its ability to humanize Sanjay Dutt, presenting a balanced portrayal of his triumphs and tribulations.

5. Outstanding Supporting Cast

“Sanju” boasted an ensemble of talented actors who enriched the narrative with their compelling performances. Paresh Rawal delivered a poignant portrayal of Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s father, imbuing the role with paternal warmth and integrity. Manisha Koirala’s nuanced depiction of Nargis Dutt, Sanjay’s mother, evoked empathy and admiration. Vicky Kaushal emerged as a breakout star with his portrayal of Kamlesh “Kamli” Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, Sanjay Dutt’s loyal friend, showcasing a perfect blend of humor and emotional depth.

6. Memorable Music and Soundtrack

The music of “Sanju”, composed by A. R. Rahman and Rohan-Rohan, contributed significantly to its success and emotional impact. Songs such as “Kar Har Maidan Fateh” and “Ruby Ruby” became chartbusters, celebrated for their motivational lyrics and soul-stirring compositions. The soundtrack complemented the film’s narrative, enhancing pivotal moments and evoking a range of emotions among viewers.