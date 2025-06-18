Parineetii Upcoming Twist: Sanju sees Pari in his dream; meets his daughter Preet

Parineetii the Colors television show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Preet’s (Anchal Sahu) wedding being called off, which was a setback for the family. Aditya’s manager helped release Preet’s sisters from the jail after the chaos happened with the auto. At Neetu’s house, a mishap happened owing to Bebe’s negligence in which Sanju (Ankur Verma) fell from the stairs and was admitted to the hospital. Sanju who was gravely injured, saw a glimpse of Preet and realized that she was his daughter and was alive.

The upcoming episode will see Sanju battling for life in the hospital. All of a sudden, Pari in the avatar of a nurse will appear before him, waking him from his slumber. Sanju will realize that Pari came in his dream. However, he will see her lookalike Preet seated in front of him. It will be interesting to see how the story will proceed from here on.

What will happen next?

