Mission Raniganj Opens with an extraordinary word of mouth On Release Day! The Film to witness encouraging Growth Over The Weekend

The movie ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, starring Akshay Kumar, was released in cinemas across the country yesterday. The Film is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, an unsung hero, and has been received positively by the audience. Everyone is praising the Film as well as Akshay Kumar’s performance. Considering the genre of the Film, the positive word of mouth will continue to work its magic in the coming days, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai showcases the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, and is now screening in cinemas.