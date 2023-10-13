Movies | Releases

Mission Raniganj triumphing ahead of all! Producers submitted the film to the Oscars!

13 Oct,2023
Mission Raniganj team submitted for an independent entry at Oscars

Mission Raniganj, produced by Pooja Entertainment, has been receiving great positive feedback and tremendously amazing reviews nationwide. It has established itself as the top pick of the audience on National Cinema Day, with sold-out shows across the country. In anticipation of the film’s unprecedented success, the makers have made a smart move and independently submitted the film to the Oscars.

The creators of Mission Raniganj seem to have a strong belief in the inspiring story that the film tells. In line with this, they have independently submitted the film for consideration in the Oscars. This is a smart and significant move because Mission Raniganj depicts the true story of human beings, specifically the coal miners who were trapped in an impossible situation and were rescued due to the heroic actions of Jaswant Singh Gill.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai with music by Jjust Music. It promises to depict the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but the world, and the relentless dedication of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie offers audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience and is now screening in cinemas.

