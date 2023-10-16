To celebrate Cinema Week, the makers of Mission Raniganj announce ticket rates of Rs 112 across the nation

Movies | Releases

16 Oct,2023 17:03:40
The movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, produced by Pooja Entertainment and starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has been released in cinemas and is receiving great word-of-mouth reviews. The movie has been widely shown across the country and was the audience’s first choice on National Cinema Day, despite the India vs. Pakistan match. In a recent announcement, the makers have revealed their plans to celebrate Cinema week, which will bring joy to the fans and give them another reason to enjoy the movie on the big screens.

Continuing the cinema celebration from October 16th to October 19th, the makers of Mission Raniganj, along with PVR, have decided to keep the ticket rates flat at Rs. 112/-. The film revolves around the genre of unsung heroes, which has always been appreciated by the masses. By celebrating the story of an unsung hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, and his bravery, Mission Raniganj provides another reason for families to enjoy the movie on the big screen.

Sharing the poster on social media, Pooja Entertainment captioned,

“And our surprises for you continue at just ₹112/-* Book your tickets now and watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj IN CINEMAS NOW.”

The movie has become a favorite among audiences and has been submitted for the Oscars by Pooja Entertainment. This gives us another reason to celebrate the unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill’s story on the big screen. Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Gill has been highly appreciated by audiences, and the late Gill’s wife, Nirdosh Kaur, has also praised the actor’s performance.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and with music from Jjust Music, it aims to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, showed relentless dedication which offers the audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. You can watch the screening of this film in cinemas now.

