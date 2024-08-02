“Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Carrying Forward Irrfan Khan’s Legacy,” says Senior Trade Analyst Atul Mohan

Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, two titans of Indian cinema, shared the screen in five remarkable films: The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, The Bypass, Aaja Nachle, and New York. Their on-screen chemistry ignited the screen, leaving an enduring impact on audiences.

From Irrfan playing the anti-heroes characters in Maqbool and Gangs of Wasseypur to Nawazuddin’s determined protagonists in The Namesake and Manjhi: The Mountain Man, both actors displayed a remarkable range and depth with relatability and bridging in emotional weight to the characters. Their portrayals of ordinary characters in the Lunchbox and Photograph showcased their ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. The intensity and brilliance exhibited in Talvar and Raman Raghav 2.0, respectively, cementing their status as extraordinary talents the industry possesses.

As Senior Trade Analyst Atul Mohan aptly puts it, “Over the years, I’ve seen many actors, but Irrfan Saab is truly irreplaceable. When I evaluate Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s career and his acting prowess, I can say he is very close to Irrfan Saab. They have worked together in several movies, and if anyone is remembering that Irrfan Saab would have taken on a certain role, they can consider Nawaz for that character. It’s my observation that Nawaz is carrying forward Irrfan’s legacy with his own unique touch, which is really special.”

As we celebrate the legacies of Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it’s evident that their contributions to Indian cinema are invaluable. Their ability to breathe life into diverse characters, leaving a lasting impact on audiences.