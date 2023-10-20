Netizens are excited about 'Koffee With Karan' but disappointed as Kangana Ranaut is not invited

Netizens Buzzing with Anticipation for Koffee With Karan, but Left Disappointed by Kangana Ranaut’s Absence!

Every now and then, Karan Johar have been inviting well-known celebrities of the film industry on his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. Usually, big celebrities come to his show for promotions however that’s not the case with this season! While Karan Johar guestlist seems to be appealing and fans cannot wait but has disappointed them that Kangana is not part of this season despite of her release of Tejas next week .

Kangana Ranaut is indeed a well-known and talented actress of the country and while her upcoming film Tejas is all set to release soon, she should have been the guest on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. But the host, chose the unknown new celeb kids to come on the show and we wonder why? Mostly, Karan Johar invites big superstars on his show and Kangana despite being a bigger superstar was not invited to ‘Koffee With Karan’. Why Karan, where is fair play? It’s disappointing to see such a great talent getting sidelined by Bollywood biggies. This has certainly disappointed the netizens who have started to express their thought about the same taking social media by storm. Here’s how Netizens reacted.

Bollywood never ceases to surprise! #KaranJohar, known for hosting big celebs, has decided to give a platform to nepo kids rather than the talented actors. And guess who's missing out? #KanganaRanaut, whose film Tejas is hitting theaters next week! — आदित्य दास (@can5peak) October 20, 2023

#KaranJohar’s Koffee with Karan guest list has pretty everyone but Kangana Ranaut! Nepo kids se leke sab hai! But #KanganaRanaut nahi, despite knowing that her film is gearing up for release! How is it fair? — Smriti (@smriti915) October 20, 2023

#KaranJohar's #KoffeeWithKaran welcomes nepo kids, other actors but where's the spot for #KanganaRanaut? She's a powerhouse with an incredible story to share! Let's support this talented actor on her journey with #Tejas! — कौण (@lamiv123) October 20, 2023

#KaranJohar has always invited big celebrities on Koffee With Karan, but don't know what's wrong this time! Knowing #KanganaRanaut is having her film Tejas around the corner for the release, he invited the new kids, nepo kids! Why ? — Shivani (@imshivani143) October 20, 2023

Excited about Karan Johar's guest list, but disappointed that Kangana Ranaut won't be there? The promo had us hoping for a powerhouse duo on the couch! Unfair, considering she has #Tejas coming to the big screen! #KaranJohar #KanganaRanaut #Tejas — चंदू (@Chanduhuu) October 20, 2023

#KaranJohar’s guest list is exciting I guess but seems like #KanganaRanaut is a no no? Promo dekh ke toh laga ki we would get to see two powerhouses together on a couch! I guess its unfair knowing she has Tejas coming on the big screen! — Shanaya singh (@sassy_shanaya) October 20, 2023

What's up with #KaranJohar on #KoffeeWithKaran? Usually, he invites big celebs, but this time he's going for the newbies, nepo kids! Is he ignoring the talented #KanganaRanaut before her film #Tejas hits the screens? 🤔 — वेद (@ved6uu) October 20, 2023

#KaranJohar has a place for nepo kids on his show Koffee With Karan but not for #KanganaRanaut who has a brilliant story to narrate to the audience with Tejas! Such a talented actor is not getting support! — आरुषी ❤️ (@simpleaarushi) October 20, 2023

Bollywood did it again! #KaranJohar who usually invites big celebs has opted for new kids from in front of #KanganaRanaut, who has her film Tejas up for release this month! — ᛕꪖ᥅ꪖꪀ (@mahakal_karann) October 20, 2023

Disappointed to see #KanganaRanaut missing from #KaranJohar's Koffee with Karan guest list. It's unfair, especially considering her upcoming film release. #NepotismAtItsFinest #SupportTalent — 💕हसरत-ए-ज़िंदगी💕 (@kar5han_) October 20, 2023

While Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas is all to release on 27th October on the big screen, Koffee with Karan is set to stream from 26th October!