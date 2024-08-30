Netizens can’t stop raving about the trailer of Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malvika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal

While Excel Entertainment kept the audience hooked with amazing posters of their upcoming film Yudhra, they have now released an absolutely action-packed trailer, drawing everyone further into its thrilling world. As soon as the trailer dropped, it created madness on social media, with netizens buzzing about its jaw-dropping action scenes, gripping story, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s bold new role, Malavika Mohanan’s compelling performance, and director Ravi Udyawar’s exceptional work. Here’s how netizens flooded social media with praise for the Yudhra trailer.

A fan wrote, “Bruh, what have they cooked!? 🤯

I’m entirely sold already. Mega action flick loading! 🔥💥”

https://x.com/me_augustinnn/status/1829226601646829579?t=-u3xfweVyITkES-K0EKmtw&s=19

Another fan wrote, “Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥 #Yudhra Trailer

Shidhant Chaturvedi action maniac look and @The_RaghavJuyal as a villain is just mind blowing 🤯”

https://x.com/D3vilsCall/status/1829183818034766271?t=pG7JJOK_1tgjtpX8lwYXUQ&s=19

A fan wrote, “Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yudhra Trailer!! 🤯💥

@MalavikaM_ It feels like watching a Hollywood movie trailer!! Wish you success with this film Mallu ❤️

#MalavikaMohanan #Yudhra”

https://x.com/BestM0vieFrames/status/1829176191011697111?t=l_N6iBiR4EPn_42lvgdRvg&s=19

Another fan commented, “Looks slick – @SiddyChats in a massy, action-packed role in #Yudhra @MalavikaM_ looks gorgeous! ”

https://x.com/Nikhil_Rams/status/1829167760775188525?t=Gy2jVj0bzRfGG2LkrIqD5g&s=19

A fan expressed, “🎬 The #YudhraTrailer is finally here! Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride. 🚀 #Yudhra ”

https://x.com/Saumji/status/1829157589797744908?t=NcthddEuRna5xzdgYzBybA&s=19

Yet another fan wrote, “The tension and drama in the #Yudhra trailer are palpable. Looks like a promising film!”

https://x.com/GChandrava30133/status/1829153126450171966?t=kgfaDqSbx3g4SyrbV_rr5A&s=19

A fam wrote, “The visuals in the #Yudhra trailer are stunning. Can’t wait to see how the film unfolds.”

https://x.com/SanthoshiS77512/status/1829152862783582214?t=vXra9_vUcViU423eCYnN9A&

A fan expressed, “The #Yudhra trailer combines stunning visuals with an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack. This is one film you won’t want to miss.”

https://x.com/prince12594/status/1829152524932399343?t=VCpRb2JMC-alLAHw72eIEw&s=19

A fan commented, “Just saw Yudhra’s trailer😍😍, going to watch this film for Malavika Mohanan🥰🤌🏼 ”

https://x.com/josephaldrichf1/status/1829424705234743639?s=46

A fan wrote, “Malavika Mohanan looks absolutely stunning in the trailer of Yudhra😍😍, looking forward to watch her on the big screen🤩 ”

https://x.com/ShreyaJuneja03/status/1829424779155112032?t=baIz97ORXT2xLAIlVmor1w&s=19

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theaters on September 20.