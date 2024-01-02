New Year 2024 special: Decoding the biggest born on the web star Barkha Singh’s principles in building a personal brand

Barkha Singh, a popular web star, has become a force to be reckoned with due to her impressive performances and memorable characters on various platforms and forms of storytelling.

Building a personal brand is more than just having a large following. It involves creating a reputation that connects with the audience. Barkha follows an essential principle for her personal brand, which is to maintain a balance between being aspirational and approachable. She believes that inspiring the audience by being aspirational is crucial, but being approachable and relatable is equally important.

Another principle of Barkha’s personal brand is to keep things realistic and relatable. She believes that people connect better with you when you reflect their lives and experiences and what sets her apart is that she keeps it all real.

Barkha has built her personal brand in an organic way. She believes that building a brand requires a lot of time and effort, and it cannot be achieved overnight. Barkha has been consistent in resonating with her audiences and has built her brand gradually. She has also been careful in selecting brand collaborations that align with her values and beliefs.

To sum up, Barkha Singh has shared some important principles for building a personal brand that is both aspirational and relatable, realistic, and organic. These principles include maintaining a balance between aspirational value and approachability, keeping things relatable, and building a brand organically. Barkha Singh’s last appearance was in the film ‘Maja Ma’, where she played a role alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene and received high praise for her performance.