ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Pooja's madness on the rise! The team Dream Girl 2 witnessed more than 80 girls dressed in the red saree during a college visit in Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and Manjot Singh were welcomed by more than 50 girls dressed like Pooja during a Chandigarh college visit

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Aug,2023 20:38:57
Pooja's madness on the rise! The team Dream Girl 2 witnessed more than 80 girls dressed in the red saree during a college visit in Chandigarh 843957

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and Manjot Singh were welcomed by more than 50 girls dressed like Pooja during a Chandigarh college visit

The much-awaited comedy drama, Dream Girl 2 is making all the noise for the right reason. After the fascinating trailer, the makers treated the audiences with two songs ‘Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ and both are ruling the charts. Recently, The cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and Manjot Singh started a promotional tour, with Indore City and received tremendous love from the audience. Continuing the promotional spree, the lead cast has now visited a college in Chandigarh and witnessed a crazy amount of love from the crowd for Pooja.

As Dream Girl 2 visited Chandigarh, a fashion show was organized in the college where more than 50 girls were seen in the red saree and the idea behind this was to recreate the most famous Pooja’s character. The excited fans and the audiences were all cheered up for Pooja and the cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and Manjot Singh was welcomed with love by everyone.

With its multi-city promotional tour, Dream Girl 2 is making its reach to top cities of the country, which includes cities like Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Pune. This has indeed piqued the audience’s anticipation for the release of the film.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch Exclusive Interview: Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday On Gender Switching Challenges In Dream Girl 2, Box Office Success 843910
Watch Exclusive Interview: Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday On Gender Switching Challenges In Dream Girl 2, Box Office Success
Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics 843570
Ananya Panday is ‘Dream Girl’ personified in white body-hugging silhouette, see pics
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana's Unforgettable Encounter! 843688
Lights, Camera, Dance: Hema Malini and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Unforgettable Encounter!
The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza - Dream Girl Ke Rang 843493
The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza – Dream Girl Ke Rang
“She's an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role 843360
“She’s an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role
Ayushmann and Ananya's Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in 'Naach' from 'Dream Girl 2' 843320
Ayushmann and Ananya’s Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in ‘Naach’ from ‘Dream Girl 2’
Latest Stories
Sonam Bajwa Channels Royal Allure In Pink Intricately Crafted Salwar Suit 843872
Sonam Bajwa Channels Royal Allure In Pink Intricately Crafted Salwar Suit
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire roaring aloud! The mega actioner will be released in IMAX format worldwide! 844008
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire roaring aloud! The mega actioner will be released in IMAX format worldwide!
Tamannaah Bhatia ups boss glam in stylish blazer suit, see pics 843977
Tamannaah Bhatia ups boss glam in stylish blazer suit, see pics
Rani Chatterjee Turns 'Desi Barbie' In Soft Pink Chikankari Kurta 843843
Rani Chatterjee Turns ‘Desi Barbie’ In Soft Pink Chikankari Kurta
KKK 13: Arijit Taneja mentions Soundous Moufakir as his ‘love interest’ 843960
KKK 13: Arijit Taneja mentions Soundous Moufakir as his ‘love interest’
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly spells fashion frenzy in black pantsuit 843946
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly spells fashion frenzy in black pantsuit
Read Latest News