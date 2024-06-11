Producers of ‘Hamare Baarah’ Navigate Legal Obstacles, Set New Release Date Amid Social Media Monitoring Concerns

Following a legal hurdle, the Bombay High Court has paved the way for the release of the much-anticipated film ‘Hamare Baarah’. In a recent ruling, the court granted clearance for the movie’s release, prompting the announcement of a new release date.

Additionally, the team behind ‘Hamare Baarah’ has taken proactive steps to ensure a smooth release following the Bombay High Court’s decision. Their request to the Director General and Inspector General of Police in Jharkhand, Ranchi, for stringent monitoring of social media platforms reflects their commitment to safeguarding the film’s integrity from misinformation and false narratives. In an age where misinformation can spread rapidly, especially on social media, such measures are essential to prevent any potential harm or distortion of facts surrounding the film. By seeking the assistance of law enforcement authorities, the team is demonstrating their dedication to upholding truth and maintaining the integrity of their artistic vision.

The letter stated, “महानिदेशक एवं पुलिस महानिरीक्षक, झारखण्ड, राँची।

सभी उपायुक्त/वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक/पुलिस अधीक्षक, झारखण्ड ।

राँची, दिनांक- 06/06/2024 ई01

विषय :-

हिन्दी सिनेमा ‘हमारे बारह के प्रदर्शन के दौरान अति संवेदनशील स्थानों पर एहतियात के दृष्टि से अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने के संबंध में।

प्रसंग :-

गृह मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार, नई दिल्ली के पत्रांक-11034/01/2024&IS-IV-Part, दिनांक-05.06.2024

महाशय,

निदेशानुसार, उपर्युक्त विषयक प्रसंगाधीन पत्र की छायाप्रति संलग्न करते हुए कहना है कि गृह मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार, नई दिल्ली के उक्त पत्र के द्वारा सूचित किया गया है कि दिनांक- 07.06.2024 को रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म “हमारे बारह’ को लेकर मुस्लिम समाज में व्यापक नाराजगी है।

अतः अनुरोध है कि उक्त फिल्म के रिलीज एवं प्रदर्शन के दौरान अतिसंवेदनशील स्थानों पर शांति एवं विधि व्यवस्था बनाये रखने हेतु एहतियात बरती जाय एवं अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने के साथ ही साथ सोशल मीडिया पर कड़ी निगरानी रखने की कृपा की जाय ताकि गलत तथ्यों के संचारण पर ससमय रोक लगाई जा सके।

अनु०-यथोक्त ।”

Producers of the film Hamare Baarah have stated, “It’s a very special movie for us. We have invested the savings of our entire life in making Hamare Baarah. A few people from specific communities have tried to sabotage the film with fake and manipulative messages and assumptions that the film is against them, which it is not. Another challenge we faced was when big corporate houses and key supporters of the film left us halfway and withdrew from their responsibilities. Moreover, when we were hopeful to release the film on the decided date, certain guidelines from the honorable court came, and we had to postpone our release, which was very devastating for us. Now, we are hoping that our well-wishers will support us in getting the film released this Friday, June 14th. We are hopeful that the film will finally be released and that we will receive unanimous support from our well-wishers.”

Originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 7th, ‘Hamare Baarah’ will now make its debut on 14th June. The film has been generating buzz for its bold narrative and compelling portrayal of a rarely explored topic in Indian cinema – the issue of population rise.

Starring acclaimed actors Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, ‘Hamare Baarah’ promises to offer audiences a thought-provoking cinematic experience. Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, the film delves into the complex implications of population growth, shedding light on its societal, economic, and cultural ramifications.

Jointly produced by Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal and Sheo Balak Singh, with Trilok Nath Prasad as Co-producer and Kamal Chandra as director, ‘Hamare Baarah’ boasts a screenplay penned by Rajan Agarwal.