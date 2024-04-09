Movies | Releases

Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser Breaks the Internet, Clocks 85 Million Views!

After a long wait, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ have dropped the much-awaited teaser of Allu Arjun starrer, a globally awaited commercial potboiler. The glimpse released on the occasion of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday has made everyone rave about it. Ever since its release, it has taken social media by storm, and fans and celebrities couldn’t stop talking about it.

The teaser has exploded onto the digital world, generating positive chatter everywhere. The response to the teaser, both on social media and off, is as massive as the anticipation among audiences for the film. The teaser has built euphoria and has garnered 85 million views with 1.2 million likes.

Sharing the updates, the makers wrote on social media, “It is #PushpaRaj’s WORLD & RULE, we are just living in it 💥💥 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser TRENDING #1 on YouTube with 85M+ REAL-TIME VIEWS & 1.2M+ LIKES 🔥🔥 Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 💥💥 #PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @TSeries”

The teaser is massive in every aspect, and the mind-blowing avatar of the impactful superstar Allu Arjun will leave you stunned. From the visuals to the background score and execution, Allu Arjun’s entry as the iconic Pushpa Raj is the moment that no one could stop whistling out.

The teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film, also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, a festival to honor the Hindu Tribal goddesses celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year, more than 10 million devotees visit this 4-day festival. Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film, and the teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and the color play that the director has beautifully portrayed.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences.