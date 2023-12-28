Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has crossed $5 million in North America!

Shah Rukh Khan has become the first actor in the history of Indian cinema to deliver three $5+ million grosses in a year!

Rajkumar Hirani’s movie, Dunki, has undoubtedly left a significant impact on the hearts of the audience with its heartwarming story. The film has been immensely loved by family audiences worldwide, leaving viewers of all age groups impressed. In particular, the NRI audience is fondly relating to the movie, contributing to its global success and making it a box office hit. The evidence of this success is apparent as Dunki has crossed the $5 million gross mark in North America.

Dunki has deeply touched the hearts of the NRI audience and has made a significant impact on the international box office. It has grossed $5 million in North America, showcasing SRK’s dominance across the USA and Canada this year. With movies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, SRK has set a new record by delivering three films that have crossed the $5 million mark in a single year, making him the first actor in the history of Indian cinema to achieve this feat.

#Dunki has crossed $5 millions in North America.. With Dunki #ShahRukhKhan becomes the First actor in the History of Indian cinema to deliver three $5+ millions grosser in a single calendar year. pic.twitter.com/rgUQU1YTz9 — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) December 27, 2023

SRK – THREE 5 MILLION USD GROSSERS IN A YEAR ACROSS NORTH AMERICA#ShahRukhKhan shows his sheer dominance across USA 🇺🇲/CANADA this year, rakes in over $5M for all the three films – #Pathaan, #Jawan & #Dunki! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xihdxApLJj — Het Tanna (@HetTanna56) December 27, 2023

“Dunki” is a movie that boasts of an incredible ensemble cast, with talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. This movie is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. “Dunki” is a screenplay written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, and is now released on the big screen.