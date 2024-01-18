Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki – The Biggest box office success for the non-action genre, amid the rush of heavy action films!

The entertainment industry has witnessed films of different genres capturing the hearts of the audience. While action and grand cinema have gained immense popularity, few love stories have left a lasting impression on our minds. Although violent movies with stunning visuals are captivating, the power of holding the audience in the theatre with a heartwarming and affectionate story is something that only love stories can achieve. Some love stories have managed to surpass the action genre and have impressed the masses.

Rajkumar Hirani, the master of portraying emotions on the screen, has brought a captivating love story to life with his latest film ‘Dunki’ starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film is a heartwarming tale about the Donkey Route that people take to illegally cross the border. Despite the dominance of massive blockbusters at the box office, ‘Dunki’ has emerged as a breath of fresh air and has gained immense love from audiences of all ages with its touching narrative. The film’s success is a testament to the brilliance of Rajkumar Hirani’s direction, and it’s a significant achievement for a non-action film to dominate the box office with its impressive collection.

There are some movies that have resonated with the audience, especially the younger generation, such as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It’s a love story that reflects the experiences of many people’s love lives. Another example is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This movie, brought to us by Karan Johar, stands out in the midst of action-packed films, showcasing the power of romantic comedy and family drama. The film tells the story of a couple with contrasting personalities who choose to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. This is where the film shines, with a narrative that reflects the modern world, blending different emotions perfectly.

In the previous year, the romantic drama film Satya Prem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan had attracted a large number of family audiences to the theatres. The movie also features Kiara Advani in the lead female role and was greatly appreciated by all sections of the audience for its thought-provoking and eye-opening story. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a desi romantic entertainer starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, is another much-loved movie of the genre. The romantic drama, set in a small town, had captured the audience’s attention and provided a refreshing plot that was different from what the audience was used to seeing.

This way, as an audience, we got to see how different kinds of love stories came and left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. It indeed stands as proof that love stories still rule the heart of the audience come what may the genre is currently ruling.