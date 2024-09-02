Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Why She Chose a Fashion Label To Represent ‘Chapter 2’: “I resonated with it”

Rhea Chakraborty has been making waves with her latest ventures, launching both a podcast and a fashion label under the name ‘Chapter 2’. This new chapter in her life represents a significant shift towards personal growth, entrepreneurship, and fresh beginnings.

In a recent conversation, Rhea revealed the origins of her brand ‘Chapter 2’, quoting, “I decided let me also do my own podcast and let me talk to the people that I want to talk to, and from there Showik [Rhea’s brother] and I, we started talking about like starting a business together and like do we do.” When discussing her choice to select a clothing label as the merch to represent her brand, she added, “He’s [Showik] like what is the thing that you feel most strongly about as a material object that can give someone a good feeling, and that’s why I thought about that T-shirt that I wore.”

Rhea emphasized the power of clothing as a form of self-expression, adding, “I resonated with it, it spoke for me when I couldn’t speak for myself. Why not empower people through clothing? And then we decided to come with Chapter 2 clothing and then Chapter 2, just became an idea as we felt like what is this phase we’re in, it feels like a new phase; a new chapter, let’s just call it Chapter 2.”

The latest episode of ‘Chapter 2’ featured Aamir Khan as the guest, who engaged in a candid conversation about grief, balance, and imperfections with Rhea. The fashion label has gained notable attention, with celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan seen wearing pieces from the collection in support of Rhea’s podcast. With its engaging conversations and impactful fashion, ‘Chapter 2’ continues to garner interest and grow in popularity.