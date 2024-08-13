Rhea & Showik Chakraborty Write Their Own ‘Chapter 2’ With Their Signature Fashion Brand

As India celebrates its Independence Day, a time that embodies the spirit of freedom and the courage to start anew, Chapter 2 emerges as a brand that deeply resonates with these values. Founded by Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Harpreet Singh, and Jinita Seth, Chapter 2 is not just a fashion label—it is a bold declaration of resilience, reinvention, and the audacity to break free.

Launched on the eve of India’s Independence Day, Chapter 2 captures the essence of new beginnings and makes a powerful statement in the fashion industry. The brand’s debut collection redefines unisex fashion with a diverse range of T-shirts, bottomwear, coord sets, jackets, bodysuits, and vests, each designed to make a statement. The collection is a bold fusion of urban influences and gender-neutral designs. Chapter 2’s signature acid-wash prints and futuristic elements captivate and inspire. The minimalist text on T-shirts, featuring themes like “Un-Herd” and “Indifferent,” deeply resonates with those who value authenticity, self-expression, and the courage to be different.

“Independence Day is a reminder of the power we all have to break free and start over,” shares RheaChakraborty. “With Chapter 2, we aim to amplify the voices of those who dare to write their own stories.What you wear has the power to convey your attitude, feelings, and motivations. Fashion has power, and through our designs, we want to support and inspire everyone on their journey of reinvention and freedom.”

The brand’s unique identity is defined by its attention to detail and commitment to creating fashion that makes a statement. Chapter 2 celebrates those who are unafraid to create their own stories and make bold statements. The debut collection is now available online and in select stores, inviting fashion enthusiasts to redefine their modern casual look with pieces that combine innovative design with everyday wearability.

Jinita Seth, who leads the design vision for Chapter 2, adds, “Our debut collection is not just about fashion; it’s about telling a story of resilience, new beginnings, and independence. We’ve meticulously crafted each piece to ensure it’s not only stylish but also meaningful. We want our wearers to feel a deep connection with what they’re wearing, knowing that each item is a part of their journey towards freedom and self-expression.”

Showik Chakraborty, reflecting on the brand’s philosophy, says, “Fashion, for us, is not just about trends or aesthetics. It’s about the courage to break free from the past, to start over, and to step into a future where we can shape ourselves. We want everyone who wears Chapter 2 to feel empowered and inspired to write their own sequel, embracing their own independence.”

Chapter 2 is poised to have a major impact on the fashion scene with its compelling narrative and cutting-edge designs. The brand encourages wearers to embrace their personal journeys and wear their stories with pride. This makes every piece a testament to the power of new beginnings and the spirit of freedom.

About Chapter 2

Chapter 2 is a fashion brand co-founded by Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Harpreet Singh, and Jinita Seth. The brand represents new beginnings and the spirit of independence, offering bold and innovative designs that celebrate individuality and resilience. With a focus on acid-wash prints and future-forward styles, Chapter 2 is for everyone who dares to start over, break free, and make a statement.

