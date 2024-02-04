Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Applause Entertainment’s timeless classic ‘BLACK’ Celebrates 19 years with the digital premiere on Netflix!

With the first digital premiere on Netflix on the 19th glorious anniversary of SLB and Applause Entertainment’s ‘Black’, Amitabh Bachchan says, “In the living brilliance of Sanjay leela Bhansali and the beauty of its concept and realisation”

Produced by Applause Entertainment, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’, the timeless classic celebrates its 19th anniversary. The film still continues to resonate with audiences giving an example of the unparalleled vision, cinematic brilliance, and storytelling prowess of the visionary filmmaker.

Thanks to its compelling narrative and the exceptional performances delivered by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and the talented Rani Mukerji, ‘Black’ remains fresh in the collective memory of cinephiles even after almost 2 decades of its release. The film’s beauty of the film indeed lies in Bhansali’s ability to craft a poignant and visually stunning narrative that explores the complexities of human emotions.

While marking the 19th anniversary, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media and wrote, “T 4910 – in the living brilliance of Sanjay leela Bhansali and the beauty of its concept and realisation ..”

Moreover, Rani Mukerji further informs, “‘Black’ had a profound impact on my life as an actor and as an individual. The challenges of using sign language for even the simplest tasks was a huge learning experience and a very humbling one too… Black will always remain very special to me, because it taught me a lot about life and about being grateful. Working with Amit uncle was of course one of the most memorable moments of my life.. to be able to share screen space with him and getting an opportunity to watch him delivering his best performance was in itself like a masterclass for me.. And of course, working with my favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali… Black is I believe one of Sanjay’s greatest work as a filmmaker! What he did with Black, is something that generations of actors, film enthusiasts, and audiences will be able to witness his brilliance for years to come. Black has remained one of the tent pole films for me, that will always be attached to my name forever. I’m most happy about the fact that finally it’s releasing on one of the best platforms and people who missed watching it will be able to see the magic of black now at the click of a button.. tudum!!!”

Now, as ‘Black’ makes its way onto Netflix, it’s an opportunity for the new generation of viewers to experience the magic of this cinematic gem. The 19th-anniversary grand release on Netflix not only pays homage to the film’s significance, reaffirming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s legacy as a maestro of Indian cinema but also ensures that its impact reaches a global audience.

SLB’s ‘Black’ stood fifth in Time (Europe) “10 Best Movies of the Year 2005” among films from across the world. The film won the National Award for Best Feature Film. Also, Amitabh Bachchan won the National Award for Best Actor. It’s the First film to have won 11 awards at the Filmfare Awards. The film is listed at number one on the Indiatimes’ list of 25 Must-See Bollywood Movies.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’, Produced by Applause Entertainment, is now available on Netflix. So, don’t forget to watch the timeless classic this week.