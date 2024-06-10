Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” Continues to Charm Across The Borders in Its 5th Week! Trending at #1!

Released on May 1st, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” has been garnering immense love and adoration from the masses. The 8-episode series not only arrived with an amazing story but also features outstanding performances and grand scale visual extravaganza. While the show has been receiving tremendous love in India, it has also charmed audiences across the borders in Pakistan and Bangladesh, where it is ruling the #1 position on Netflix.

With the announcement of the second season of Heeramandi, the first season continues to set records of success, leaving people intrigued about where the story will lead and where the courtesans from Lahore will live. According to Netflix’s official data, the story about the Queens of Lahore is trending at rank 1 in Pakistan. It has been 5 weeks, and the show has been ruling the Netflix top 10 charts in Pakistan and is also holding the #1 spot in Bangladesh continuously.

Interestingly, Heeramandi is a real place in Lahore, known as the Mohalla of courtesans. However, SLB, with his creative liberties, created his version of Heeramandi in the show.

The inspiration for Heeramandi comes from Lahore, Pakistan, where courtesans once ruled and kept Nawabs under their thumb while the British ruled India. These courtesans also played an active part in the Freedom Struggle.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.