“She has put her best foot forward in acting” Says Taha Shah Badussha while praising his co star Sharmin Segal from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix has indeed arrived as a revolution in the OTT arena with its grand scale, majestic aura, compelling performances, and mind-blowing music taking over the heads of the audience. After garnering so much love and appreciation globally, SLB along with Netflix announced season 2 today and the excitement among the audience is indeed on the rise. Moreover, the performances of its cast have become a major highlight. While one of the cast, Sharmin Segal, has been receiving praises for her performance from the audience, her co-star Taha Shah Badussha also couldn’t resist praising the actress.

In a recent interview, Taha Shah Badussha was seen praising Sharmin Segal. He said, “I was on the set, and I know her as a person and as an actress. I know that as an actress she is always there on time and she has always tried to put her best foot forward. What else can you expect from a person? I can see that she is putting in effort. Sharmin is a very strong girl and she is mentally also very strong, and I believe that all these things are part and parcel of the whole thing, and it’s a growth. So, as far as I can say, she has been an amazing person to me as a human being, she has put her best foot forward in acting, and the rest of it is not in your hand to control,”.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.