Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' to shoot for not one but two songs in Italy

Siddharth Anand, who is currently generating tremendous excitement with his upcoming project, 'Fighter.' The anticipation surrounding this aerial combat film has reached new heights with each reveal.

Author: IWMBuzz
28 Sep,2023 14:50:44
Siddharth Anand is inItaly and this week, the team, along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be shooting for not one but two songs for Fighter at some exotic locations in Italy. With a vast ensemble of dancers and exotic settings, these sequences will be nothing short of a visual spectacle for the audience.

Siddharth has earned a reputation for delivering hit films with memorable music. His past projects, including chart-toppers like “Jhoome Jo Pathaan,” “Besharam Rang” “Ghungroo,” “Jai Jai Shivshankar,” “Bang Bang,” and “Bachna Ae Haseeno,” have set high expectations for the music of ‘Fighter.’ It’s almost certain that ‘Fighter’ will feature a foot-tapping track that will become a party anthem.

Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Fighter,’ not only for its thrilling storyline but also for the musical treat that Siddharth Anand is known to serve. As the excitement continues to build, fans can’t wait to experience the magic Siddharth and his team are sure to create with this film.

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan have collaborated in the past on projects like “War” and “Bang Bang!” Furthermore, Siddharth has a successful history with Deepika Padukone, having directed her in “Bachna Ae Haseeno” and “Pathaan,” both of which were well-received by fans. As a result, there is considerable anticipation among fans about their upcoming project together.

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead & is set to release on the 25th of January 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand this film also debuts him as producer for his banner Marflix Pictures.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

