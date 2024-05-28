Siddharth Anand & Saif Ali Khan’s reunion film reveals title; to have a digital release

For the past couple of days, fans have been losing their minds on one of the most heart-warming reunions which speaks the most the 90s and late 90s kids – and that is of course the reunion of filmmaker Siddharth Anand and actor Saif Ali Khan. The duo presented two films – Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum together where the former was a huge critical and commercial success while the latter has now aged well and garnered love over the years.

People kept wondering if this reunion is going to lead into a creative collaboration and yes, it is. Only this time, Anand is on the producer’s seat, as his production house, Marflix Pictures with a new project of which he went on to reveal the title as well. The project is titled, ‘Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter’.

Anand is producing the project under ‘Marflix Pictures’ along with Producer Mamta Anand, while Robbie Grewal is directing it. This combination of producers, director and actor has set high expectations from the project, which is being touted as a heist drama. The project will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. And as per reports, the project will focus on the battle between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and will be a direct-to-digital release.

Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Saif Ali Khan and Robbie Grewal, along with the rest of the cast and crew, are currently shooting for the project in Budapest. This project marks Robbie and Ali Khan’s first collaboration.