‘Sikandar’ on EID 2025! Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss’s most awaited project title revealed!

Get ready for the cinematic event as Salman Khan, the powerhouse performer, joins hands with acclaimed producer Sajid Nadiadwala and visionary director A.R. Murugadoss for their next titled ‘Sikandar’! Brace yourselves as the curtain rises on EID 2025!

Anticipation for ‘Sikandar’ has been soaring since news of the epic collaboration between entertainment industry titans broke. The film promises to be an unparalleled cinematic spectacle.

It is worth noting that the film ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their successful collaborations on blockbuster movies such as Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Additionally, A.R. Murugadoss, the brilliant filmmaker behind acclaimed films like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, adds his Midas touch to the project, assuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

As the title ‘Sikandar’ takes center stage, it ignites a fervor of excitement and curiosity, leaving audiences eager to witness the magic that unfolds. Get ready to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey like never before – EID 2025 just got a whole lot more thrilling!