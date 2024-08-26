Singhasan Khali Karo’ out now: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ brings a revolutionary anthem of the 1970s to life

Transporting us back to the fervor of the 1970s’ Total Revolution, Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming political drama ‘Emergency’ hits a high note with its debut song, ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’. This electrifying battle cry takes listeners straight to the stormy days leading up to India’s infamous 1975 Emergency when the very foundations of democracy were shaken.

Reviving the iconic anthem ‘Singhasan Khali Karo Ki Janta Aati Hai’, originally penned by the legendary poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, this powerful track echoes through India’s darkest political hour. Co-opted by Jayaprakash Narayan to rally the masses, this musical manifesto, born out of the 1975-77 uprising against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s iron-fisted rule, serves as a resounding reminder that when the people rise, no throne is safe, and no crown is secure.

Maestro G.V. Prakash Kumar’s composition pulsates with the urgency of a nation at a crossroads, while Manoj Muntashir’s lyrics are a poetic powder keg, honouring democratic ideals. The vocal powerhouse trio of Udit Narayan, Nakash Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar breathe life into this anthem of dissent, their voices carrying the weight of a generation’s awareness of their belief in a democracy.

Kangana Ranaut said, “In the 1970s, the people of India rallied together and found their voice in ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’, a slogan that challenged the tyranny of Mrs. Indira Gandhi’s premiership. These were the words of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, celebrated as the poet of rebellion and they became Jayaprakash Narayan’s call for Total Revolution. This clarion call shook the very foundations of power, its aftershocks birthing new parties and ideologies. Every patriot became a foot soldier in the army of democracy and the sentiments of this movement live on in the DNA of Indian politics. It’s incredible to collaborate with maestro G V Prakash, who captured the emotional resonance of this revolution in the song.”

Music composer G V Prakash Kumar says, “Composing ‘Singhasan Khali Karo’ was an extraordinary journey. It is an outcome of diving deep into the raw, revolutionary spirit of the 1970s, and bringing it to life through music is an honour. It was a privilege to work with the immensely talented Manoj Muntashir, whose powerful lyrics capture the essence of resistance and the fight for justice. The experience was made even more memorable by the incredible vocal powerhouse trio of Udit Narayan, Nakash Aziz, and Nakul Abhyankar. Together, we aimed to create a song that not only tributes the struggles of the past but also reminds the masses of their power.”

Written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’ stars her and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film’s music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara and G V Prakash Kumar with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah. The film is slated for a theatrical release on the 6th of September 2024.